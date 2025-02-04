Insider Purchase: CEO & President of $CGTX Buys 38,851 Shares

Lisa Ricciardi, the CEO & President of $CGTX, bought 38,851 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $30,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 38,851 shares of this class of $CGTX stock.
$CGTX Insider Trading Activity
$CGTX insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000
$CGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CGTX stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $304,590
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 417,300 shares (+211.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,652
- TIMELO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 361,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,350
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 300,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $140,938
- UBS GROUP AG added 197,859 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,716
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 140,943 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,045
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 140,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,604
