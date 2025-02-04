Insider Purchase: CEO & President of $CGTX Buys 38,851 Shares

Lisa Ricciardi, the CEO & President of $CGTX, bought 38,851 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $30,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 38,851 shares of this class of $CGTX stock.

$CGTX Insider Trading Activity

$CGTX insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CGTX stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.