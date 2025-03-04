Insider Purchase: CEO & President of $AIM Buys 83,334 Shares

Thomas K Equels, the CEO & President of $AIM, bought 83,334 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $10,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,764,029 shares of this class of $AIM stock.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 7 purchases buying 296,171 shares for an estimated $54,511 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART APPELROUTH has made 3 purchases buying 93,065 shares for an estimated $18,172 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM M MITCHELL sold 4,580 shares for an estimated $883

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

