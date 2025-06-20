Insider Purchase: CEO of $OXM Buys 10,000 Shares

Robert S. Trauber, the CEO of $OXM, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $413,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 297.3%. Following this trade, they now own 13,364 shares of this class of $OXM stock.
$OXM Insider Trading Activity
$OXM insiders have traded $OXM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S. TRAUBER (CEO, Johnny Was) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $413,750
- THOMAS CALDECOT III CHUBB (CEO and President) purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $260,773
- TRACEY HERNANDEZ (SVP & CHRO) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $108,648
- MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,700
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OXM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $OXM stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 995,376 shares (+1809774.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,398,709
- INVESCO LTD. removed 332,824 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,526,784
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 245,645 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,411,992
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 222,150 shares (+311.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,033,540
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 211,979 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,436,807
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 190,260 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,162,554
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 184,619 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,831,596
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.