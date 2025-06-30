Insider Purchase: CEO of $NTWK Buys 4,950 Shares

NAJEEB GHAURI, the CEO of $NTWK, bought 4,950 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $15,394. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 908,313 shares of this class of $NTWK stock.

$NTWK Insider Trading Activity

$NTWK insiders have traded $NTWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NAJEEB GHAURI (CEO) purchased 4,950 shares for an estimated $15,394

$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

