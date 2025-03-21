Insider Purchase: CEO of $NAUT Buys 23,933 Shares

Sujal M Patel, the CEO of $NAUT, bought 23,933 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $23,889. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 10,141,721 shares of this class of $NAUT stock.

$NAUT Insider Trading Activity

$NAUT insiders have traded $NAUT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY E. GODWIN (Senior VP, Operations) sold 47,031 shares for an estimated $134,743

SUJAL M PATEL (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 77,233 shares for an estimated $76,918 and 0 sales.

$NAUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $NAUT stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

