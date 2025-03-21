Insider Purchase: CEO of $NAUT Buys 23,933 Shares

Sujal M Patel, the CEO of $NAUT, bought 23,933 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $23,889. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 10,141,721 shares of this class of $NAUT stock.
$NAUT Insider Trading Activity
$NAUT insiders have traded $NAUT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY E. GODWIN (Senior VP, Operations) sold 47,031 shares for an estimated $134,743
- SUJAL M PATEL (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 77,233 shares for an estimated $76,918 and 0 sales.
$NAUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $NAUT stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 496,506 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,130
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 241,000 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,880
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 187,550 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,084
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 144,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,234
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 140,881 shares (+177.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,680
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 110,334 shares (+309.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,361
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 96,889 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,773
