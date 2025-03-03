Insider Purchase: CEO of $N O G Buys 1,500 Shares

NICHOLAS L. O'GRADY, the CEO of $N O G, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $42,883. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 225,189 shares of this class of $N O G stock.

$N O G Insider Trading Activity

$N O G insiders have traded $N O G stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $N O G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM A. DIRLAM (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,622 shares for an estimated $345,818 .

. ERIK J. ROMSLO (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $226,532 .

. CHAD W ALLEN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $200,370 .

