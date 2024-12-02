Insider Purchase: CEO of $HFUS (HFUS) Buys 43,786,800 Shares

Sheng-Yih Chang, the CEO of $HFUS ($HFUS), bought 43,786,800 shares of the company on 11-26-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 2189.3%. Following this trade, they now own 45,786,800 shares of $HFUS stock.

$HFUS Insider Trading Activity

$HFUS insiders have traded $HFUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHENG-YIH CHANG (CEO) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 44,186,800 shares and 0 sales.

XIN DONG sold 4,800,000 shares.

LIANYUE SONG sold 32,700,000 shares.

YUAN LU sold 4,800,000 shares.

