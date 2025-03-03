Insider Purchase: CEO of $FTDR Buys 5,000 Shares

WILLIAM C COBB, the CEO of $FTDR, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $211,119. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 50.0%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $FTDR stock.

$FTDR Insider Trading Activity

$FTDR insiders have traded $FTDR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN M COLLINS (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 25,784 shares for an estimated $1,496,915

EVAN IVERSON (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $941,494

WILLIAM C COBB (CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $211,119

$FTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $FTDR stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

