Insider Purchase: CEO of $FROPX Buys 5,826 Shares

Robert Grunewald, the CEO of $FROPX, bought 5,826 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $99,974. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.3%. Following this trade, they now own 116,224 shares of this class of $FROPX stock.

$FROPX Insider Trading Activity

$FROPX insiders have traded $FROPX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN RIPP (CFO, Treasurer and Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 7,927 shares for an estimated $150,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHILOH R BATES (Chief Investment Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,907 shares for an estimated $150,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GRUNEWALD (CEO) purchased 5,826 shares for an estimated $99,989

R. SCOTT COOLIDGE purchased 521 shares for an estimated $9,999

MARSHALL DURSTON purchased 521 shares for an estimated $9,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.