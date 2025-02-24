Insider Purchase: CEO of $ETST Buys 100,000 Shares

Giorgio R. Saumat, the CEO of $ETST, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $17,990. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 122,780,127 shares of this class of $ETST stock.

$ETST Insider Trading Activity

$ETST insiders have traded $ETST stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 40 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIORGIO R. SAUMAT (CEO) has made 26 purchases buying 1,504,548 shares for an estimated $277,909 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YOVAN ARTURO SANCHEZ has made 6 purchases buying 506,151 shares for an estimated $73,338 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFF P. H. CAZEAU has made 6 purchases buying 268,255 shares for an estimated $39,965 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNESTO L FLORES (CFO) purchased 43,478 shares for an estimated $9,999

MARIO GUILLERMO TABRAUE (COO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,600

