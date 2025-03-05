Insider Purchase: CEO & DIRECTOR of $MGY Buys 2,500 Shares

Christopher G Stavros, the CEO & DIRECTOR of $MGY, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $55,137. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 892,372 shares of this class of $MGY stock.

$MGY Insider Trading Activity

$MGY insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B WALKER sold 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $181,020,000

LTD. ENERVEST, sold 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $181,020,000

CHRISTOPHER G STAVROS (CEO & DIRECTOR) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $55,137

$MGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $MGY stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

