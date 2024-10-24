Insider Purchase: CEO, COO, CFO, and CTO of TELA Bio (TELA) Buy Shares

Roberto Cuca, the COO and CFO of TELA Bio ($TELA), bought 64,444 shares of the company on 10-24-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 70.9%. Following this trade, they now own 155,388 shares of TELA Bio stock.

TELA Bio Insider Trading Activity

TELA Bio insiders have traded $TELA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TELA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO CUCA (COO and CFO) purchased 64,444 shares.

PAUL TALMO (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 22,222 shares.

ANTONY KOBLISH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 88,888 shares.

GREGORY A. FIRESTONE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,666 shares.

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 428,300 shares.

TELA Bio Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of TELA Bio stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The bull case for TELA Bio Inc hinges on its impressive revenue growth, evidenced by a 46% year-over-year increase, which is supported by a recovering healthcare environment, an expanding salesforce, and heightened productivity. The strong performance of its OviTex and OviTex PRS product lines, growing at 30% and 45% respectively, positions the company well in the burgeoning hernia and plastic reconstructive surgery markets. Management's signals of an upcoming reduction in cash burn and a clear pathway to profitability without the need for dilutive financing suggest an optimistic outlook for the company's financial future. Conversely, the bear case raises concerns about the company's declining gross margin to 68.4%, largely due to increased adjustments for excess and obsolete inventory, alongside a significant net loss of $12.9 million that surpassed expectations and indicates deteriorating financial health compared to previous periods. Additionally, rising sales and marketing expenses, driven by compensation increases within an expanding commercial team, add further financial pressure and could undermine profitability in the near term.

Background on $TELA Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative surgical solutions to address complex tissue reconstruction challenges. The company specializes in the creation of durable, bio-integrative implants and biologic mesh materials designed to facilitate the healing process and improve surgical outcomes in various medical fields, particularly in soft tissue repair and reconstruction. TELA Bio's products leverage advanced materials science and regenerative medicine to provide surgeons with tools that enhance patient recovery while minimizing complications associated with traditional surgical techniques. Through ongoing research and development, TELA Bio aims to offer safer, effective alternatives in the evolving landscape of surgical therapies.

