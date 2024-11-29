Insider Purchase: CEO & Chairman of $OPK (OPK) Buys 199,072 Shares

PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST, the CEO & Chairman of $OPK ($OPK), bought 199,072 shares of the company on 11-29-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 211,911,477 shares of $OPK stock.

$OPK Insider Trading Activity

$OPK insiders have traded $OPK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST (CEO & Chairman) has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases, buying 679,255 shares and 0 sales.

$OPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $OPK stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

