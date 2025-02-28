Insider Purchase: CEO & Chairman of $OPK Buys 67,434 Shares

PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST, the CEO & Chairman of $OPK, bought 67,434 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $115,312. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 213,301,448 shares of this class of $OPK stock.
$OPK Insider Trading Activity
$OPK insiders have traded $OPK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST (CEO & Chairman) has made 10 purchases buying 2,069,226 shares for an estimated $3,174,963 and 0 sales.
$OPK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $OPK stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 4,475,485 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,578,962
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,976,423 shares (+469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,845,341
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,276,381 shares (+429.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,346,280
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,112,382 shares (+85.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,105,201
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,886,749 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,811,256
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,838,554 shares (+138.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,702,674
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,502,342 shares (+143.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,208,442
