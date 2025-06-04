Insider Purchase: CEO/CFO of $BSAI Buys 1,511,855 Shares

Trent D'Ambrosio, the CEO/CFO of $BSAI, bought 1,511,855 shares of the company on 05-15-2025 for an estimated $45,355. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 384.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,905,131 shares of this class of $BSAI stock.

$BSAI Insider Trading Activity

$BSAI insiders have traded $BSAI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WHITNEY O CLUFF has made 3 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $272 and 0 sales.

