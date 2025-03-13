Insider Purchase: CEO of $BBY Buys 13,500 Shares

Corie S Barry, the CEO of $BBY, bought 13,500 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $984,420. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.7%. Following this trade, they now own 378,779 shares of this class of $BBY stock.

$BBY Insider Trading Activity

$BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,166 shares for an estimated $6,048,925 .

. CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420

$BBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $BBY stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

