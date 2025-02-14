Insider Purchase: CEO of $ATXG Buys 15,000 Shares

Hong Zhida, the CEO of $ATXG, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $16,411. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.8%. Following this trade, they now own 236,894 shares of this class of $ATXG stock.

$ATXG Insider Trading Activity

$ATXG insiders have traded $ATXG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HONG ZHIDA (CEO) has made 21 purchases buying 95,099 shares for an estimated $85,345 and 0 sales.

$ATXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ATXG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 14,374 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,189

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 12,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,031

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 11,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,149

PEOPLES BANK/KS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

