Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $SWKS Buys 10,000 Shares

PHILIP G BRACE, the CEO and President of $SWKS, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $661,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $SWKS stock.

$SWKS Insider Trading Activity

$SWKS insiders have traded $SWKS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLOS S BORI (SVP, Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,498 shares for an estimated $1,944,078 .

. REZA KASNAVI (SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,970 shares for an estimated $1,339,203 .

. ROBERT JOHN TERRY (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,258 shares for an estimated $1,256,532 .

$SWKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $SWKS stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SWKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SWKS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 11/20.

