Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $OXM Buys 6,500 Shares

Thomas Caldecot III Chubb, the CEO and President of $OXM, bought 6,500 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $260,773. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.4%. Following this trade, they now own 59,063 shares of this class of $OXM stock.

$OXM Insider Trading Activity

$OXM insiders have traded $OXM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS CALDECOT III CHUBB (CEO and President) purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $260,773

TRACEY HERNANDEZ (SVP & CHRO) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $108,648

MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,700

$OXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $OXM stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

