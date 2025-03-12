Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $MEI Buys 32,733 Shares

Jonathan B DeGaynor, the CEO and President of $MEI, bought 32,733 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $211,356. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 32,733 shares of this class of $MEI stock.

$MEI Insider Trading Activity

$MEI insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356

DAVID P BLOM purchased 9,320 shares for an estimated $100,749

MARY A LINDSEY purchased 8,800 shares for an estimated $100,107

$MEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MEI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

