Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $MDV Buys 3,121 Shares

Aaron Scott Halfacre, the CEO and President of $MDV, bought 3,121 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $44,006. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 120,000 shares of this class of $MDV stock.
$MDV Insider Trading Activity
$MDV insiders have traded $MDV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON SCOTT HALFACRE (CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 5,792 shares for an estimated $82,538 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND GINGRAS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,590
$MDV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $MDV stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 300,169 shares (+117253.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,817,712
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 85,903 shares (+224.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,378,743
- STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D added 41,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $662,062
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 36,725 shares (+161.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $589,436
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 26,943 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,435
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 25,645 shares (+129.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,602
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 24,345 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,737
