Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $MDV Buys 3,121 Shares

Aaron Scott Halfacre, the CEO and President of $MDV, bought 3,121 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $44,006. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 120,000 shares of this class of $MDV stock.

$MDV Insider Trading Activity

$MDV insiders have traded $MDV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON SCOTT HALFACRE (CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 5,792 shares for an estimated $82,538 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND GINGRAS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,590

$MDV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $MDV stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

