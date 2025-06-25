Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $GMRE Buys 100,000 Shares

Mark Okey Jr Decker, the CEO and President of $GMRE, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $652,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $GMRE stock.
$GMRE Insider Trading Activity
$GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GMRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 3,384,932 shares (+7869.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,618,155
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,225,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,719,528
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 480,895 shares (+527.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,207,831
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 376,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,291,242
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 327,493 shares (+1615.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,865,563
- SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC removed 290,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,239,186
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 288,717 shares (+772.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,526,273
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.