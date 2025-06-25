Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $GMRE Buys 100,000 Shares

Mark Okey Jr Decker, the CEO and President of $GMRE, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $652,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $GMRE stock.

$GMRE Insider Trading Activity

$GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.

$GMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

