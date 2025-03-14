Insider Purchase: CEO and President of $CJMB Buys 25,625 Shares

Wayne D Williams, the CEO and President of $CJMB, bought 25,625 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $102,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 25,625 shares of this class of $CJMB stock.

$CJMB Insider Trading Activity

$CJMB insiders have traded $CJMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CJMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE D WILLIAMS (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 63,125 shares for an estimated $252,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J CROYLE (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 24,375 shares for an estimated $97,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.