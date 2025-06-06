Insider Purchase: CEO and Director of $IMUX Buys 15,000 Shares

Daniel Vitt, the CEO and Director of $IMUX, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $11,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 107.1%. Following this trade, they now own 29,000 shares of this class of $IMUX stock.

$IMUX Insider Trading Activity

$IMUX insiders have traded $IMUX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD ALAN RUDICK purchased 143,075 shares for an estimated $100,023

JOERG NEERMANN has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $76,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN WHALEY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $32,076

$IMUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $IMUX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMUX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

