SNYR

Insider Purchase: CEO and Chairman of $SNYR Buys 2,400 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 07:30 pm EDT

Jack Ross, the CEO and Chairman of $SNYR, bought 2,400 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $4,176. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 368,907 shares of this class of $SNYR stock.

$SNYR Insider Trading Activity

$SNYR insiders have traded $SNYR stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 89 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNYR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JACK ROSS (CEO and Chairman) has made 89 purchases buying 55,150 shares for an estimated $159,537 and 0 sales.

