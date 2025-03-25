Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $WYNN Buys 5,025 Shares

TILMAN J FERTITTA, a 10% owner of $WYNN, bought 5,025 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $406,954. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 10,905,025 shares of this class of $WYNN stock.

$WYNN Insider Trading Activity

$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396

TILMAN J FERTITTA has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $1,381,501 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WYNN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WYNN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WYNN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WYNN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WYNN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WYNN forecast page.

$WYNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WYNN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WYNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $118.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $125.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $122.0 on 10/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.