Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $VTLE Buys 5,000 Shares

Richard D Campbell, a 10% owner of $VTLE, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $88,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.1%. Following this trade, they now own 43,072 shares of this class of $VTLE stock.

$VTLE Insider Trading Activity

$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $492,700 .

. MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,119 shares for an estimated $279,322 .

. KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,696 shares for an estimated $178,736 .

. RICHARD D CAMPBELL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750

$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

