Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $VREO Buys 75,000 Shares

Atlantic Credit Opportunities, LLC Chicago, a 10% owner of $VREO, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $28,177. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.4%. Following this trade, they now own 313,522 shares of this class of $VREO stock.

$VREO Insider Trading Activity

$VREO insiders have traded $VREO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VREO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES, LLC CHICAGO has made 7 purchases buying 32,345,522 shares for an estimated $20,131,266 and 0 sales.

