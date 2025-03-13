News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $VREO Buys 32,032,000 Shares

March 13, 2025

Atlantic Credit Opportunities, LLC Chicago, a 10% owner of $VREO, bought 32,032,000 shares of the company on 12-30-2024 for an estimated $20,020,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.9%. Following this trade, they now own 110,362,683 shares of this class of $VREO stock.

$VREO Insider Trading Activity

$VREO insiders have traded $VREO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VREO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ATLANTIC CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES, LLC CHICAGO has made 5 purchases buying 32,222,500 shares for an estimated $20,084,465 and 0 sales.

