Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $VREO Buys 17,700 Shares

Atlantic Opportunity Portfolio, LP Chicago, a 10% owner of $VREO, bought 17,700 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $6,895. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 32,715,868 shares of this class of $VREO stock.

$VREO Insider Trading Activity

$VREO insiders have traded $VREO stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VREO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES, LLC CHICAGO has made 17 purchases buying 32,578,772 shares for an estimated $20,230,786 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ATLANTIC OPPORTUNITY PORTFOLIO, LP CHICAGO has made 5 purchases buying 291,200 shares for an estimated $114,438 and 0 sales.

