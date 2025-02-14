Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $VISL Buys 20,000 Shares

Capital Partners, LP Hale, a 10% owner of $VISL, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $49,040. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.3%. Following this trade, they now own 295,415 shares of this class of $VISL stock.

$VISL Insider Trading Activity

$VISL insiders have traded $VISL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VISL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP HALE has made 3 purchases buying 28,993 shares for an estimated $71,342 and 0 sales.

$VISL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $VISL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

