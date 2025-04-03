Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $UYSC Buys 227,500 Shares

Scuti Investments Ltd UY, a 10% owner of $UYSC, bought 227,500 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $2,275,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.8%. Following this trade, they now own 1,665,000 shares of this class of $UYSC stock.

$UYSC Insider Trading Activity

$UYSC insiders have traded $UYSC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UYSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCUTI INVESTMENTS LTD UY purchased 227,500 shares for an estimated $2,275,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.