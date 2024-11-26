Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $UAN (UAN) Buys 2,500 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $UAN ($UAN), bought 2,500 shares of the company on 11-22-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 118,529 shares of $UAN stock.

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has traded it 15 times. They made 15 purchases, buying 141,844 shares and 0 sales.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

