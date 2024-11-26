News & Insights

UAN

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $UAN (UAN) Buys 2,500 Shares

November 26, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $UAN ($UAN), bought 2,500 shares of the company on 11-22-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 118,529 shares of $UAN stock.

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARL C ICAHN has traded it 15 times. They made 15 purchases, buying 141,844 shares and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

