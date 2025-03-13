Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $UAN Buys 4,124 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $UAN, bought 4,124 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $307,485. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 197,174 shares of this class of $UAN stock.

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 34 purchases buying 200,458 shares for an estimated $14,365,544 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.