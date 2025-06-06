Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TWNP Buys 7,139,667 Shares

Brands, Inc Fat, a 10% owner of $TWNP, bought 7,139,667 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $31,200,344. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.0%. Following this trade, they now own 51,778,412 shares of this class of $TWNP stock.

$TWNP Insider Trading Activity

$TWNP insiders have traded $TWNP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDS, INC FAT purchased 7,139,667 shares for an estimated $31,200,344

