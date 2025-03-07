Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TNYA Buys 35,714,284 Shares

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN, a 10% owner of $TNYA, bought 35,714,284 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $24,999,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 262.6%. Following this trade, they now own 49,313,559 shares of this class of $TNYA stock.

$TNYA Insider Trading Activity

$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) sold 2,258 shares for an estimated $4,786

$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

