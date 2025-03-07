Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TNYA Buys 35,714,284 Shares

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN, a 10% owner of $TNYA, bought 35,714,284 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $24,999,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 262.6%. Following this trade, they now own 49,313,559 shares of this class of $TNYA stock.
$TNYA Insider Trading Activity
$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) sold 2,258 shares for an estimated $4,786
$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 6,982,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,985,099
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,130,774 shares (+20670.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,337,006
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,892,201 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,135,847
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,576,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,683,966
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,375,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,396,250
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,896,265 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,658
- FMR LLC removed 1,311,265 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,875,108
