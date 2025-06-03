Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TLYS Buys 75,000 Shares

Capital LLC Shay, a 10% owner of $TLYS, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $95,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,867,422 shares of this class of $TLYS stock.

$TLYS Insider Trading Activity

$TLYS insiders have traded $TLYS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SHAY has made 5 purchases buying 235,285 shares for an estimated $239,194 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $TLYS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.