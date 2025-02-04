Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TKO Buys 600 Shares

Patrick Whitesell, a 10% owner of $TKO, bought 600 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $92,748. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,686,968 shares of this class of $TKO stock.

$TKO Insider Trading Activity

$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 207 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 198 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 66 purchases buying 2,039,176 shares for an estimated $304,081,579 and 0 sales.

PATRICK WHITESELL has made 66 purchases buying 2,039,176 shares for an estimated $304,081,579 and 0 sales.

LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 66 purchases buying 2,039,176 shares for an estimated $304,081,579 and 0 sales.

MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,692 shares for an estimated $8,055,215.

NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059

ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679.

SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570.

SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459.

$TKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TKO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TKO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

