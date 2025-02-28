Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $THM Buys 1,152,091 Shares

Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. Electrum, a 10% owner of $THM, bought 1,152,091 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $553,118. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 28,765,672 shares of this class of $THM stock.

$THM Insider Trading Activity

$THM insiders have traded $THM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$THM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $THM stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

