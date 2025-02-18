News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TBRG Buys 74,981 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 06:02 pm EST

Capital Ltd. Pinetree, a 10% owner of $TBRG, bought 74,981 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $2,070,577. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.1%. Following this trade, they now own 693,981 shares of this class of $TBRG stock.

$TBRG Insider Trading Activity

$TBRG insiders have traded $TBRG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL LTD. PINETREE has made 6 purchases buying 129,631 shares for an estimated $3,288,890 and 0 sales.
  • MARK V ANQUILLARE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,025

$TBRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $TBRG stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

