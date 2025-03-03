Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $STAA Buys 230,529 Shares

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD, a 10% owner of $STAA, bought 230,529 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $3,820,464. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,934,224 shares of this class of $STAA stock.

$STAA Insider Trading Activity

$STAA insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 34 purchases buying 1,184,767 shares for an estimated $20,128,700 and 0 sales.

$STAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $STAA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

