Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $STAA Buys 230,529 Shares

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD, a 10% owner of $STAA, bought 230,529 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $3,820,464. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,934,224 shares of this class of $STAA stock.
$STAA Insider Trading Activity
$STAA insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 34 purchases buying 1,184,767 shares for an estimated $20,128,700 and 0 sales.
$STAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $STAA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 612,804 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,885,009
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 590,833 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,351,333
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 582,426 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,147,127
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 503,040 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,218,841
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. added 482,726 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,725,414
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 379,746 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,224,030
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 375,500 shares (+75.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,120,895
