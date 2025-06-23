Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $SRFM Buys 1,040,557 Shares

Technologies Inc. Palantir, a 10% owner of $SRFM, bought 1,040,557 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $2,153,952. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 30.4%. Following this trade, they now own 4,461,564 shares of this class of $SRFM stock.

$SRFM Insider Trading Activity

$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 1,284,568 shares for an estimated $3,100,715 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUDHIN SHAHANI sold 75,840 shares for an estimated $184,291

TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825

TYRONE D. BLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,049 shares for an estimated $24,720.

$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEST OAK CAPITAL, LLC added 623 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663

$SRFM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

