Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $SLDB Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Bain, a 10% owner of $SLDB, bought 1,000,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $4,030,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 24.8%. Following this trade, they now own 5,034,582 shares of this class of $SLDB stock.

$SLDB Insider Trading Activity

$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000

CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,479 shares for an estimated $107,241 .

. DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,633 shares for an estimated $50,417 .

. JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $38,015 .

. GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,179 shares for an estimated $31,893 .

. KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,237 shares for an estimated $28,378 .

. PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,465 shares for an estimated $26,195 .

. ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,911 shares for an estimated $11,774.

$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

