Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $SHEN Buys 26,623 Shares

ControlCo, LLC ECP, a 10% owner of $SHEN, bought 26,623 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $342,062. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,625,897 shares of this class of $SHEN stock.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP has made 6 purchases buying 173,513 shares for an estimated $2,161,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FIBER HOLDINGS GP, LLC ECP has made 6 purchases buying 173,513 shares for an estimated $2,161,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $4,985

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

