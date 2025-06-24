Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $RVYL Buys 100,000 Shares

Global Fintech & Regtech Fund S8, a 10% owner of $RVYL, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $75,090. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.2%. Following this trade, they now own 3,187,000 shares of this class of $RVYL stock.

$RVYL Insider Trading Activity

$RVYL insiders have traded $RVYL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL FINTECH & REGTECH FUND S8 has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $155,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EZRA LANIADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,621 shares for an estimated $6,412.

$RVYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $RVYL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

