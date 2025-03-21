Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $RPT Buys 400,000 Shares

Capital Corp. Rithm, a 10% owner of $RPT, bought 400,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $10,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 400,000 shares of this class of $RPT stock.

$RPT Insider Trading Activity

$RPT insiders have traded $RPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL CORP. RITHM purchased 400,000 shares for an estimated $10,000,000

$RPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

