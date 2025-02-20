News & Insights

Stocks
RCUS

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $RCUS Buys 1,363,636 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD, a 10% owner of $RCUS, bought 1,363,636 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $14,999,996. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 31,424,760 shares of this class of $RCUS stock.

$RCUS Insider Trading Activity

$RCUS insiders have traded $RCUS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $14,999,996
  • ALEXANDER AZOY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 201 shares for an estimated $3,079

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RCUS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RCUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.