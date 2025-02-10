Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $RAIN Buys 13,173 Shares

PAUL T DACIER, a 10% owner of $RAIN, bought 13,173 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $150,040. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 13,173 shares of this class of $RAIN stock.

$RAIN Insider Trading Activity

$RAIN insiders have traded $RAIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL T DACIER has made 2 purchases buying 21,955 shares for an estimated $250,067 and 0 sales.

