Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PRTFTM Buys 42,490 Shares

Investments LLC RAD, a 10% owner of $PRTFTM, bought 42,490 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $29,318. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 3,879,082 shares of this class of $PRTFTM stock.

$PRTFTM Insider Trading Activity

$PRTFTM insiders have traded $PRTFTM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRTFTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS LLC RAD has made 13 purchases buying 289,601 shares for an estimated $198,919 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.