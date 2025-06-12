Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PRME Buys 21,000 Shares

David R. Liu, a 10% owner of $PRME, bought 21,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $33,589. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 20,177,945 shares of this class of $PRME stock.

$PRME Insider Trading Activity

$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150

ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999

RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790

$PRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.